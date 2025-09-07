Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 37.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 880,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 262,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

