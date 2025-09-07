Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Sprott Inc. $SII

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott by 41.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sprott by 2,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 153,233 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth about $4,221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sprott by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth about $2,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SII opened at $67.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 25.21%.The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprott

Sprott Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.