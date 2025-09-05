RadNet, Inc. $RDNT Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,620.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on RadNet from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other RadNet news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,531.94. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,365. The trade was a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,105. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

