OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,568,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Relay Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,379 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $219,123.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,078.16. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 15,724 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $57,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 377,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,032.64. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,226 shares of company stock worth $542,926 in the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.