MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Biohaven worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,735,000 after buying an additional 756,032 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,392,000 after purchasing an additional 785,578 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,020,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

