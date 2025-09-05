MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OII. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,545,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,113,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,790,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

