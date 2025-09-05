Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,860 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,825 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,078,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 193,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other news, insider Hyong Kim sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 447,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,872. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,042,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,562.56. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,185 shares of company stock worth $9,235,468. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

