Ieq Capital LLC Invests $472,000 in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,030,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 123,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 230,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FLIN stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.