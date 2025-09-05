Ieq Capital LLC Invests $470,000 in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REAL. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

About RealReal

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.