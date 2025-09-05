Ieq Capital LLC Invests $413,000 in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

