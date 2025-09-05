AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Holdings in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,022 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 35.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.95 on Friday. WaFd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WaFd

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.