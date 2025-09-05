Acushnet $GOLF Stock Holdings Boosted by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acushnet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acushnet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Research downgraded Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.90. Acushnet has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

