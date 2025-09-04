MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 126,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $169.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 2.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

