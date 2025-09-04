MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unifirst by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Unifirst by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unifirst by 27,715.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Unifirst by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unifirst by 11.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $179.50.

UNF opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.47 and its 200-day moving average is $183.48. Unifirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.34 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

