Jump Financial LLC Sells 137,803 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137,803 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after acquiring an additional 293,442 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 230,924 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 587,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,720,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.