Jump Financial LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,466 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 151,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.