Comerica Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 76,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,971,830 shares in the company, valued at $100,326,710.40. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the sale, the director owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,591.38. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,862 shares of company stock worth $11,770,909. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ GH opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

