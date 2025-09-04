Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. NewJersey Resources’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

