19,741 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 539,779 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 496,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,886,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,135,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

Montrose Environmental Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MEG. Wall Street Zen raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

