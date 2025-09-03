Head to Head Contrast: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWest and Surf Air Mobility”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $3.53 billion 1.38 $322.96 million $9.83 12.23 Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 1.51 -$74.91 million ($2.78) -1.52

Analyst Ratings

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SkyWest and Surf Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 4 0 3.00 Surf Air Mobility 0 1 2 0 2.67

SkyWest currently has a consensus price target of $126.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 56.30%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than SkyWest.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 10.62% 16.69% 5.75% Surf Air Mobility -53.48% N/A -46.15%

Volatility and Risk

SkyWest has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SkyWest beats Surf Air Mobility on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

