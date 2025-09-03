Comerica Bank Sells 3,341 Shares of Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enovis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 117,540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 92,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 62,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Enovis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Enovis Corporation has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Enovis’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 116,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,018.59. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,806.15. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.