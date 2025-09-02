Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

