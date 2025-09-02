TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,068 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.69.

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,993,180. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $194.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

