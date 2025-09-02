Thor Industries, Inc. $THO Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after buying an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after buying an additional 256,149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

