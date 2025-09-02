Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Silgan by 4,394.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 254.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2,754.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Silgan’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.