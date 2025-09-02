Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 128.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Revvity’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

View Our Latest Report on RVTY

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.