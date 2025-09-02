Paramount Global $PARA Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,226 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,229,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $14,654,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $11,096,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

