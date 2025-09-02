Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,413 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 770.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 387,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 102,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,116.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

