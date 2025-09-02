Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,819,000 after buying an additional 72,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,801,000 after acquiring an additional 877,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 160,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.