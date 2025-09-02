MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,631,000 after buying an additional 378,440 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134,372 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 1,003,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

