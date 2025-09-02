MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 161.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 88,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Incyte by 135.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of INCY opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $587,248.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. This represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

