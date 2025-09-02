MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE BIPC opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on BIPC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

