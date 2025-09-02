MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

