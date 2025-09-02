MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BOX worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 29.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 530,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,920. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

