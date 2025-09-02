Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after buying an additional 147,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 46,559 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 321,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $800.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBWM. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.