LKQ Corporation $LKQ Stock Position Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. LKQ Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.