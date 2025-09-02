Jump Financial LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Incyte by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Incyte by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 52,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.