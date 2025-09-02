Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,566 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cameco by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Cameco by 433.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

