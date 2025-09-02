Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

