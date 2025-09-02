Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Itron worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Itron by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,563,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10,278.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 120,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $121,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,652.14. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,880. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens set a $130.00 price objective on Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.24. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

