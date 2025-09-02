IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IDACORP by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.81 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

