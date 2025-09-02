Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BOX by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 487,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 271,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in BOX by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 210,350 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in BOX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,846,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 186,423 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in BOX by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 162,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BOX by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 486,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 144,827 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,126,086.50. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,081 shares of company stock worth $1,762,323. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

