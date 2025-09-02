Exponent, Inc. $EXPO Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 161.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exponent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exponent by 6.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $112,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $348,056.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,602.78. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.94. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $115.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

