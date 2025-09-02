Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 715 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CTRE opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.67%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.