Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 607 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.93.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

