Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,142 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Olin worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Olin by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Olin by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

