Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Nordson by 86.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.