Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 31,684 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 272,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,896,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45,367 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

