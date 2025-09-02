Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 152.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 94.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.