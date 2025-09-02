Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

